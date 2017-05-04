3 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Sept...

3 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Sept-Iles

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: CBC News

Two vehicles collided on the highway in Sept-AZles, killing a 21-year-old man in one van, a 40-year-old woman in the other and her six-year-old daughter. Three people are dead and a four-year-old girl is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on highway 138 east of Sept-AZles Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership... Thu MeanWhile 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi... May 3 Michael Schmidt 1
News Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10) May 2 Stan 48
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal Apr 29 linguistic somers... 1
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Apr 24 Tim Bit 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,602 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC