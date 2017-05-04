3 dead in 2-vehicle collision in Sept-Iles
Two vehicles collided on the highway in Sept-AZles, killing a 21-year-old man in one van, a 40-year-old woman in the other and her six-year-old daughter. Three people are dead and a four-year-old girl is in critical condition after a two-vehicle accident on highway 138 east of Sept-AZles Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Politics Briefing: Conservatives hit membership...
|Thu
|MeanWhile
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|How Canadian Dairy Farmers Escape The Global Mi...
|May 3
|Michael Schmidt
|1
|Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10)
|May 2
|Stan
|48
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Apr 29
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC