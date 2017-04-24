YMCA celebrates Canada 150 at Healthy Kids Day
The national event promotes the habits of a healthy lifestyle, and features fun activities for the entire family at YMCAs across the country. From healthy eating tips, to physical activities and games, YMCA Healthy Kids Day includes activities that are accessible, free of charge and open to the public.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|Apr 20
|outdoor pooling
|1
