World War II tour of France and Germa...

World War II tour of France and Germany dedicated to foreign correspondents

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Mont-Saint-Michel, France, one of the stops on the Writing the War tour of France and Germany. War reporting came of age in World War II whe1n combat correspondents such as Ernie Pyle, Ernest Hemingway, Lee Miller, Martha Gellhorn and "Beachhead Don" Whitehead began covering the global hostilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Thu CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Wed Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
News CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '... Apr 12 Halton 1
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Apr 12 Tm Cln 28
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 280,295,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC