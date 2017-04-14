Why is the rusty blackbird in trouble? Quebec researchers win $60K grant to find out
Pascal Cote is director of the Tadoussac bird observatory, which received its largest grant in at least ten years to study the beleaguered rusty blackbird. Just smaller than a robin, with flashy yellow eyes, they moult in the fall, their black or grey-black feathers replaced by the brownish plumage that give the bird its name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Mon
|Red
|3
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|Apr 15
|Pot
|1
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Apr 13
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Apr 12
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC