Why is the rusty blackbird in trouble? Quebec researchers win $60K grant to find out

1 hr ago

Pascal Cote is director of the Tadoussac bird observatory, which received its largest grant in at least ten years to study the beleaguered rusty blackbird. Just smaller than a robin, with flashy yellow eyes, they moult in the fall, their black or grey-black feathers replaced by the brownish plumage that give the bird its name.

