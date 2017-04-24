Whoa, boy: Animal-rights defenders tell Mayor Denis Coderre to back off on Montreal rodeo
Despite attempts to portray Montreal as a town with a rich rodeo tradition, this summer's festival featuring bucking broncos in the Vieux Port has always seemed like an odd choice to mark the city's 375th anniversary. Now, animal-rights activists are stepping up a campaign to have the rodeo shut down on the grounds that the horses and bulls suffer as they try to throw their riders.
