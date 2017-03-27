Westmount Mayor Peter Trent stepping down after quarter century
Peter Trent said he will be available to advise whoever is elected interim mayor during a transition period. Westmount's longtime mayor, Peter Trent, said getting the city its independence back after it was forced to merge into the Montreal "megacity" is the achievement for which he'll be most remembered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC