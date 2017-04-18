West Quebec communities assess flooding costs
The Petite-Nation River in Saint-Andre-Avellin flooded many buildings in the west Quebec community, but officials now say the worst is over and the situation is under control. People affected by spring flooding in the Outaouais are starting to determine how much damage has been caused by the now-receding waters.
