Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choosing new MPs in byelections
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 20 hrs ago, titled Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choosing new MPs in byelections. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Voters in five federal ridings - two in Calgary, one in Montreal, one in Ottawa and one in the suburbs north of Toronto - have just one hour left to cast their votes. The seats are not expected to change hands, since they were previously held by prominent MPs, including four former cabinet ministers and one former Conservative prime minister.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 20 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Mon
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC