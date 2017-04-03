There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 20 hrs ago, titled Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choosing new MPs in byelections. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Voters in five federal ridings - two in Calgary, one in Montreal, one in Ottawa and one in the suburbs north of Toronto - have just one hour left to cast their votes. The seats are not expected to change hands, since they were previously held by prominent MPs, including four former cabinet ministers and one former Conservative prime minister.

