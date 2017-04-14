Trump vows to back U.S. dairy farmers in Canada trade spat
U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada's protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin. Canada's dairy sector is protected by high tariffs on imported products and controls on domestic production as a means of supporting prices that farmers receive.
