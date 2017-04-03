Triple homicide in Shawinigan: Toddler inside home at time of double-murder
Neighbours have been leaving flowers outside two homes in Shawinigan, Que., where three women were killed. A three-year-old toddler was inside the home on Lac-Marchand Street, in Shawinigan's Saint-Gerard-des-Laurentides neighbourhood, when the two women inside were attacked and killed, according to Radio-Canada sources.
