Toronto killing reignites emotional debate: can an unborn fetus be a murder victim?

When police responded to a domestic-disturbance call in a quiet bedroom community east of Toronto Friday, they were confronted by a double tragedy. Not only was Arianna Goberdhan, 27, dead, the victim of "sharp-force trauma," so was the baby she'd been pregnant with for nine months.

