Three women killed in two locations in Shawinigan, Que.; suspect in custody
Two women were killed in one residence and the third woman was killed in a nearby home in the city northeast of Montreal. A man was wounded in the second incident but was able to flee the scene and alert a neighbour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Byelections signal generational change for both...
|Wed
|we in 2 much trouble
|1
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|Apr 3
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Apr 3
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC