Three UFOs sighted in Sault Ste. Marie last yearThe 2016 Canadian UFO ...

On Mar. 29, 2017, Manitoba-based UFOlogy released the 2016 Canadian UFO Survey, a compilation of UFO sightings from UFO researchers across Canada and the United States. On Jun. 7 at 8:15 p.m. a "diamond-shaped object with red and white lights, some flashing" and "moving slowly" was seen in the area.

