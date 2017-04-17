Three reasons for this group to celeb...

Three reasons for this group to celebrate next weekendKidney Clothes...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

The not-for-profit organization, which raises funds for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, will be celebrating Earth Day, its fifth year of operation in Sault Ste. Marie, and the official opening of its new Sault location at 424 Pim Street, Unit 2. "We can arrange to pick up clothing and other household items, or people can drop them off at our donation centre as well, and we resell them to help the environment and raise funds for the Kidney Foundation of Canada," explained Debbie Dunham, the local Canadian Kidney Trust operations manager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 13 hr Red 3
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Sat Pot 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Apr 13 CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Apr 12 Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,383,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC