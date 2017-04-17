Three reasons for this group to celebrate next weekendKidney Clothes...

The not-for-profit organization, which raises funds for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, will be celebrating Earth Day, its fifth year of operation in Sault Ste. Marie, and the official opening of its new Sault location at 424 Pim Street, Unit 2. "We can arrange to pick up clothing and other household items, or people can drop them off at our donation centre as well, and we resell them to help the environment and raise funds for the Kidney Foundation of Canada," explained Debbie Dunham, the local Canadian Kidney Trust operations manager.

