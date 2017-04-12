Third Wheel Theatre Fest presents a Festival of New Canadian Work

Three theatre makers, coming from three different parts of Canada, team up to bring you an evening of three entirely different live theatrical experiences exploring perception, memory and home. A mini-festival of new Canadian works, The Third Wheel Theatre Fest opens April 20 2017 and runs for 3 nights and one Saturday matine until April 22 at The Commons Theatre at 587a College St. Toronto.

