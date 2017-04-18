The princes and the Trinis
ROYALS ON HORSEBACK: A watercolour depicting the visit by Prince George and Prince Albert to the West Indies in 1880. THERE was an unlikely moment in Trinidad's 19th century history when an old African man born before Emancipation and an Indian woman who came to replace him in the fields caught the eye of the future King of England.
