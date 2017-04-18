The Latest: Turnout is high for Frenc...

The Latest: Turnout is high for French presidential vote

Voter turnout in France's close presidential election is above 69 percent in late afternoon, almost as high as the last presidential vote. The Interior Ministry announced Sunday that the turnout had reached 69.4 percent, compared to 70.6 percent in the first round of presidential voting in 2012.

