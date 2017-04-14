Teen pleads guilty in Quebec school p...

Teen pleads guilty in Quebec school plot and will remain detained

The 14-year-old entered the plea in a courtroom today in Saint-Hyacinthe, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal. The two were charged last September with various offences, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against classmates at Polyvalente Hyacinthe-Delorme, a high school in Saint-Hyacinthe.

