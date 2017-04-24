South Shore mayors continue legal battle for disputed Mohawk lands
Four Quebec municipalities on the South Shore will return to court Monday as they fight the Quebec government over a stretch of land that was transferred to Kahnawake, after the construction of Highway 30. Chateauguay, St-Isidore, St-Constant and Ste-Catherine originally launched the lawsuit in 2013, after former Premier Pauline Marois's government signed a decree that would see part of the land handed over to the Mohawk Council. - - The piece of land in question borders Highway 30. It runs just over two square kilometres and touches all four South Shore towns.
