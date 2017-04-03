Six stories in the news today, April 4

Four more women will take their seats in the House of Commons following byelections held Monday night. Victories by Mary Ng in Markham-Thornhill, Mona Fortier in Ottawa-Vanier, Stephanie Kusie in Calgary Midnapore and Emmanuella Lambropoulos in Saint-Laurent bring to 92 the total number of women in the Commons.

