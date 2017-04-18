'Sausage-machine TV': Commons committee wants CBC to answer for controversial history series
A House of Commons committee is asking CBC representatives to testify about the controversial history docu-drama Canada: The Story of Us. The 10-episode weekly series, which began airing at the end of March, is supposed to recount Canadian history in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of confederation.
