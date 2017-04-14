Saint-Hubert Scout Troop renovates their community centre to better meet the needs of the public

Sherry Romanado, MP for Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, has announced that the Groupe Scout de Scout Troop has worked to promote and support the development of young people so that they can reach their full potential as individuals, members of their community and citizens. In 2015, the troop purchased a community centre housed in an old church built over 50 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.