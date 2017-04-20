Safety first for Suva Kaji

Safety first for Suva Kaji

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Inia Lesikinasau of Assemblies of God Primary School breaks through the Draiba Primary School defenders in their U10 rugby match during the Suva Kaji Rugby Association weekly competition at the St Marcellin Parimary School grounds in Vatuwaqa yesterday. THE Suva Kaji Rugby Association has teamed up with St John Ambulance to ensure that medical service is provided to primary school ruggers during their weekly competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Byelections signal generational change for both... Apr 5 we in 2 much trouble 1
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Apr 3 just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Apr 3 Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,177,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC