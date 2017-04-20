Safety first for Suva Kaji

Inia Lesikinasau of Assemblies of God Primary School breaks through the Draiba Primary School defenders in their U10 rugby match during the Suva Kaji Rugby Association weekly competition at the St Marcellin Parimary School grounds in Vatuwaqa yesterday. THE Suva Kaji Rugby Association has teamed up with St John Ambulance to ensure that medical service is provided to primary school ruggers during their weekly competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.