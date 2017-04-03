Risk of flooding in Ottawa Valley as ...

Risk of flooding in Ottawa Valley as heavy rain rolls through region

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: CBC News

Heavy rains and melting snow are expected to overload the sewer system in Gatineau, leading to raw sewage being directed in the Ottawa River. Heavy precipitation forecast for Thursday, combined with melting snow and heavy rain from earlier in the week, is expected to cause flooding in some low-lying areas along the Rideau River south of Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Byelections signal generational change for both... 4 hr we in 2 much trouble 1
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Mon just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Apr 3 Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC