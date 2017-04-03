Risk of flooding in Ottawa Valley as heavy rain rolls through region
Heavy rains and melting snow are expected to overload the sewer system in Gatineau, leading to raw sewage being directed in the Ottawa River. Heavy precipitation forecast for Thursday, combined with melting snow and heavy rain from earlier in the week, is expected to cause flooding in some low-lying areas along the Rideau River south of Ottawa.
