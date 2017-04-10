Remembering Vimy Ridge
Today to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle at Vimy Ridge, Sault Ste. Marie's military personnel mustered at City Hall before parading to the Queen Street Cenotaph for a remembrance ceremony.
