Rap, rock, piano pop in 2017 FrancoFolies lineup
Fanny Bloom takes part in a triple bill at Cinquieme Salle of Place des Arts on June 10, presented by the FrancoFolies de Montreal. The annual celebration of francophone music is also known as the ramp-up to the Montreal International Jazz Festival.
