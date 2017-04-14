Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
Part of Route 341, also known as Pontbriand Boulevard in Rawdon, closed earlier this week after flooding caused the road to collapse. Some areas of Quebec are experiencing minor flooding Wednesday with rainfall expected to worsen the problem as the week wears on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Mon
|Red
|3
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|Apr 15
|Pot
|1
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Apr 13
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Apr 12
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC