Quebec's only Vimy Ridge Victoria Cross winner felt cheated of 2nd VC, son says
Winning a Victoria Cross for his role in the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 1917, wasn't enough for Thain Wendell MacDowell. MacDowell was one of just four Canadians who fought at Vimy Ridge to be awarded the highest military honour of the British Commonwealth, and one of just 96 Canadians to ever receive it.
