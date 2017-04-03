Quebec's only Vimy Ridge Victoria Cro...

Quebec's only Vimy Ridge Victoria Cross winner felt cheated of 2nd VC, son says

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: CBC News

Winning a Victoria Cross for his role in the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9, 1917, wasn't enough for Thain Wendell MacDowell. MacDowell was one of just four Canadians who fought at Vimy Ridge to be awarded the highest military honour of the British Commonwealth, and one of just 96 Canadians to ever receive it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Byelections signal generational change for both... Apr 5 we in 2 much trouble 1
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Apr 3 just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Apr 3 Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,137,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC