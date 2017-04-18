Quebec sets up hearings to study options for rail track in Lac-Megantic
Local residents have been asking for a track bypass ever since a train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in July 2013, killing 47 people and wiping out much of Lac-Megantic's downtown core. People in the town and surrounding communities will be able to speak at hearings on the various possibilities, including the status quo, an "improved" status quo and three different bypass options.
