Quebec sets up hearings to study opti...

Quebec sets up hearings to study options for rail track in Lac-Megantic

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Local residents have been asking for a track bypass ever since a train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded in July 2013, killing 47 people and wiping out much of Lac-Megantic's downtown core. People in the town and surrounding communities will be able to speak at hearings on the various possibilities, including the status quo, an "improved" status quo and three different bypass options.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Apr 15 Pot 1
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Apr 13 CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Apr 12 Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,439,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC