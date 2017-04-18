Quebec launches new police unit targeting pimping, sex trafficking

The Quebec government and representatives of the province's big city police services unveiled plans Friday for a new unit dedicated to fighting pimping and human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation. Directed by the Montreal police, the 25-member integrated squad will be drawn from police forces in Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau, in an effort to "neutralize" pimping and sex trafficking networks around the province, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said at a news conference Friday.

