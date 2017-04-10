Quebec daycares urged to 'positively ...

Quebec daycares urged to 'positively welcome' roughhousing for boys

At dozens of daycares in Quebec's Eastern Townships, staff will soon take a new approach to roughhousing: instead of breaking it up, they will let it happen. They will allow "war games and battle games, but in a structured environment.

