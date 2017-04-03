Quebec chief blasts SQ for 'odious' attempt to raid Aboriginal police ...
AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard says Aboriginal police services in First Nations communities are understaffed and underfunded and fixing that is his organization's priority. An effort to set up a mixed Indigenous and non-Indigenous police station in Val-d'Or is facing intense opposition from the Assembly of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador .
