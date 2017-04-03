Quebec chief blasts SQ for 'odious' a...

Quebec chief blasts SQ for 'odious' attempt to raid Aboriginal police ...

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: CBC News

AFNQL chief Ghislain Picard says Aboriginal police services in First Nations communities are understaffed and underfunded and fixing that is his organization's priority. An effort to set up a mixed Indigenous and non-Indigenous police station in Val-d'Or is facing intense opposition from the Assembly of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Mon just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Mon Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,082 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC