Protests in Quebec against Phoenix pay system
Protests against problems with the Phoenix pay system took place in nine different cities within Quebec, Saturday, April 29, 2017. Exasperated by mistakes from the Phoenix pay system, members of the Quebec region of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, held rallies in front of the offices of certain deputies and ministers - including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|Sat
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Apr 24
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC