Private John Chipman Kerr - awarded the Victoria Cross for bravery in the First World War

Canadian John Chipman Kerr was one of 64 Freemasons awarded the Victoria Cross in The Great War for his bravery on September 16, 1916. Special commemorative stones are to be laid outside the Freemasons' Hall in Great Queen Street, Convent Garden to remember the 64 members awarded the highest medal for bravery in the army.

Quebec, Canada

