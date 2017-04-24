Police fire shots at vehicle during domestic dispute at Gracefield
A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of assault with a weapon after driving his vehicle towards Surete du Quebec officers during a domestic dispute at a residence in Gracefield. The SQ was called Tuesday morning about a family dispute at a residence on Highway 105 in Gracefield, about 95 kilometres north of Ottawa.
