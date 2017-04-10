Phone surveillance could interfere with 911 calls, emergency operators warn
A special cell phone purchased by CBC and Radio-Canada can detect when an IMSI catcher is trying to intercept it. It detected the surveillance device on Parliament Hill and at Montreal's Trudeau airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|20 hr
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Wed
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Wed
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Wed
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Wed
|David
|1
|CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '...
|Wed
|Halton
|1
|Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away...
|Wed
|Tm Cln
|28
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC