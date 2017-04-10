Phone surveillance could interfere wi...

Phone surveillance could interfere with 911 calls, emergency operators warn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A special cell phone purchased by CBC and Radio-Canada can detect when an IMSI catcher is trying to intercept it. It detected the surveillance device on Parliament Hill and at Montreal's Trudeau airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... 20 hr CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Wed Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Wed maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Wed David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Wed David 1
News CBC apologizes for 'Canada: The Story of Us': '... Wed Halton 1
News Canadians traveling to inauguration turned away... Wed Tm Cln 28
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC