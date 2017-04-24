Patients in team-based practices less...

Patients in team-based practices less likely to visit ED after hospital discharge

Older patients enrolled in team-based primary care practices in Quebec had similar rates of hospital readmission, and lower rates of emergency department visits and death after hospital discharge, compared with those in traditional fee-for-service practices, found a study published in CMAJ . "Our study showed that the newer team-based primary care delivery model in Quebec was associated with some better post-discharge outcomes among older or chronically ill patients, notably lower rates of emergency department visits and death," writes Dr. Bruno Riverin, Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics & Occupational Health, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, with coauthors.

