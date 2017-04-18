There are on the The Chronicle-Journal story from Yesterday, titled Overflowing rivers cause evacuations in Quebec. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

The town of Rigaud, Que., has declared a state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of some 150 homes in an area at risk of being flooded by both the Rigaud and Ottawa rivers. Officials say some 60 residences are already flooded and the 150 homes under the evacuation order are accessible by a single road, which it's feared could be submerged Thursday night.

