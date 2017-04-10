Ottawa taps into sugar shack fun with...

Ottawa taps into sugar shack fun with Sugar Lumberfest

The Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park got a little sweeter Saturday as it played host to Ottawa's first urban sugar shack, part of Ottawa 2017's Ignite 150 event series to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday. cabane A sucre experience out the woods and to our downtown, for one day only.

Quebec, Canada

