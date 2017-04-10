Ottawa ramps up tourist appeal in months leading up to Canada 150 celebration
Renovations of the National Arts Centre are scheduled to be completed later this year. Ottawa may have a reputation as a quiet government city, but there are a number of ways the capital is loosening its collar and transforming ahead of Canada's 150th birthday - a time when 1.75 million new tourists are expected to flood in, bringing the total to an expected 10 million by year's end.
