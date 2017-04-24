North American dairy cooperative headquarters receives LEED silver certification
Agropur Dairy Cooperative , a North American dairy cooperative in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, has announced that its head office has obtained the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification. During construction, a 5-crane system was used in order to limit the environmental impact by preserving 220,000 square feet of vegetation, 95 percent of construction and demolition debris was diverted away from landfill and 20 percent of the materials used contained recycled content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Mon
|Tim Bit
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|Apr 21
|1
|Green Rights to be screened for Earth Week
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Highway 25 closed for at least 3 months, says Q...
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|Joe Raude is a man of the earth
|Apr 20
|Madeleine
|1
|Rain expected to worsen flooding across Quebec
|Apr 20
|infrastructure fails
|1
|A future indoor pool in Napierville thanks to j...
|Apr 20
|outdoor pooling
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC