North American dairy cooperative headquarters receives LEED silver certification

Agropur Dairy Cooperative , a North American dairy cooperative in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, has announced that its head office has obtained the U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design silver certification. During construction, a 5-crane system was used in order to limit the environmental impact by preserving 220,000 square feet of vegetation, 95 percent of construction and demolition debris was diverted away from landfill and 20 percent of the materials used contained recycled content.

