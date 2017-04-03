NewsAlert: Three women killed in two locations in Shawinigan, Quebec
Freedom is at the heart of Maxime Bernier's platform in his campaign for the leadership of the federal Conservatives. Like most men, Justin McCarthy has far too often experienced the typical locker room banter that effortlessly makes light of sexual consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Byelections signal generational change for both...
|Wed
|we in 2 much trouble
|1
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|Apr 3
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Apr 3
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC