National Arts Centre unveils Canada Scene lineup
Homegrown artists from the worlds of music, dance and theatre, visual and media arts will converge for the National Arts Centre's Canada Scene festivals which coincide with Canada 150 commemorations. The performing arts centre has unveiled its full programming lineup for Canada Scene, which will take place in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., and feature more than 1,000 artists in 100 events from June 15 to July 23. Among the musical performers slated to take part are Cape Breton Celtic fiddler Natalie MacMaster, Acadian singer-songwriter Edith Butler and Quebec singer-songwriters Ariane Moffatt and Yves Lambert.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|Mon
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Mon
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|Mar 28
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
