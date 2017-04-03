National Arts Centre unveils Canada S...

National Arts Centre unveils Canada Scene lineup

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Homegrown artists from the worlds of music, dance and theatre, visual and media arts will converge for the National Arts Centre's Canada Scene festivals which coincide with Canada 150 commemorations. The performing arts centre has unveiled its full programming lineup for Canada Scene, which will take place in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., and feature more than 1,000 artists in 100 events from June 15 to July 23. Among the musical performers slated to take part are Cape Breton Celtic fiddler Natalie MacMaster, Acadian singer-songwriter Edith Butler and Quebec singer-songwriters Ariane Moffatt and Yves Lambert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Mon just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Mon Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
News Families question value of missing, murdered wo... Mar 28 Priorities Not St... 1
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... Mar 22 Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Mar 21 Kelly Leech - NOT 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC