NAFTA panel says U.S. must reconsider duties against Canadian paper mills
A NAFTA review panel has unanimously ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reconsider its costly duties against Canadian mills that produce glossy paper. The panel, comprised of three Americans and two Canadians, issued its memorandum opinion and order last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Mon
|Red
|3
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|Apr 15
|Pot
|1
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Apr 13
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi...
|Apr 12
|Walter
|2
|CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ...
|Apr 12
|maybe
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St...
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC