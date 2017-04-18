NAFTA panel says U.S. must reconsider...

NAFTA panel says U.S. must reconsider duties against Canadian paper mills

13 hrs ago

A NAFTA review panel has unanimously ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reconsider its costly duties against Canadian mills that produce glossy paper. The panel, comprised of three Americans and two Canadians, issued its memorandum opinion and order last week.

Quebec, Canada

