Murdered couple troubled by strange visit days before their deaths

The bodies of Raymonde, left, and Alban Garon, right, were discovered alongside their friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos on June 30, 2007. Three days before Alban and Raymonde Garon were found bound, gagged and beaten to death in their Ottawa apartment, they told dinner companions about a bizarre visit from a man claiming to be a courier, relatives testified at the first-degree murder trial of Ian Bush Friday.

