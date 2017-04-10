More rain means several Quebec rivers still at risk of flooding
Part of Route 341, also known as Pontbriand Boulevard in Rawdon, is closed after flooding caused the road to collapse. The spring thaw coupled with heavy rainfall has led to never-before-seen water levels and flooding in some areas of Quebec.
