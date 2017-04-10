More rain means several Quebec rivers...

More rain means several Quebec rivers still at risk of flooding

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: CBC News

Part of Route 341, also known as Pontbriand Boulevard in Rawdon, is closed after flooding caused the road to collapse. The spring thaw coupled with heavy rainfall has led to never-before-seen water levels and flooding in some areas of Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Sat Pot 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Sat Stop Statism 2
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Apr 13 CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choi... Apr 12 Walter 2
News CBC's 'Story of Us' gives Canadians fresh take ... Apr 12 maybe 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News In Canada, we are all others - which makes a St... Apr 12 David 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC