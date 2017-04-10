More names added to CBC missing and murdered Indigenous women database
Since April 2015, CBC News has been keeping track of a number of unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada. CBC News now has 300 unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in its national database after 15 new names were added today.
