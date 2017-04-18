Montrealers line up to cast votes in French presidential election
French citizens are lining up in Montreal to cast their votes in what is expected to be a very tight presidential election. By mid-morning, about 100 citizens were standing in line at a voting station in Montreal's Outremont borough, with many saying they waited over an hour to vote.
