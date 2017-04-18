Miss Retread winners crowned at NATRE

Miss Retread winners crowned at NATRE

Retreaders from Georgia and Quebec claimed the top prizes in the second annual Miss Retread contest at the 2017 North American Tire & Retread Expo in New Orleans. Quality Truck Treads of Claxton, Ga., took home the award for a precured retread while Techno Pneus Inc. of Rimouski, Quebec, was the winner in the mold-cure category, as judged by a panel of retreading experts.

