Miss Retread winners crowned at NATRE

Retreaders from Georgia and Quebec claimed the top prizes in the second annual Miss Retread contest at the 2017 North American Tire & Retread Expo in New Orleans. Quality Truck Treads of Claxton, Ga., took home the award for a precured retread while Techno Pneus Inc. of Rimouski, Quebec, was the winner in the mold-cure category, as judged by a panel of retreading experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.