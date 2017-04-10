Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choir Canada Championships

History was made on Saturday, April 8, 2017 during the 7th annual, highly anticipated and globally respected Show Choir Canada Championships as the international event's prestigious Grand Championship title was awarded for the first time to competitors outside of Canada, from the United States of America. In the ultimate international show choir battle, the "Company of Singers" show choir from Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota claimed the ultimate Grand Championship title, scoring higher than 2016 Show Choir Canada defending champions "G Major" from St. George's School of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec.

