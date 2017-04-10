Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choir Canada Championships
History was made on Saturday, April 8, 2017 during the 7th annual, highly anticipated and globally respected Show Choir Canada Championships as the international event's prestigious Grand Championship title was awarded for the first time to competitors outside of Canada, from the United States of America. In the ultimate international show choir battle, the "Company of Singers" show choir from Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota claimed the ultimate Grand Championship title, scoring higher than 2016 Show Choir Canada defending champions "G Major" from St. George's School of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe Roberts pushes out of Ontario
|3 hr
|need 4 apt inspec...
|1
|Energy's new wave of innovationSault hosting te...
|Mon
|Warm
|1
|Byelections signal generational change for both...
|Apr 5
|we in 2 much trouble
|1
|Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo...
|Apr 3
|just in time eh
|1
|Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i...
|Apr 3
|Red and Blue team...
|1
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|Mar 29
|chazmo
|3
|York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial
|Mar 29
|Sik Yin Lees Nethers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC