Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017...

Minnesota Choir Makes History at 2017 Show Choir Canada Championships

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

History was made on Saturday, April 8, 2017 during the 7th annual, highly anticipated and globally respected Show Choir Canada Championships as the international event's prestigious Grand Championship title was awarded for the first time to competitors outside of Canada, from the United States of America. In the ultimate international show choir battle, the "Company of Singers" show choir from Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota claimed the ultimate Grand Championship title, scoring higher than 2016 Show Choir Canada defending champions "G Major" from St. George's School of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe Roberts pushes out of Ontario 3 hr need 4 apt inspec... 1
News Energy's new wave of innovationSault hosting te... Mon Warm 1
News Byelections signal generational change for both... Apr 5 we in 2 much trouble 1
News Voters in five federal ridings nearly done choo... Apr 3 just in time eh 1
News Few surprises expected for Monday byelections i... Apr 3 Red and Blue team... 1
News 'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ... Mar 29 chazmo 3
News York Region Transit to Pioneer Electric Bus Trial Mar 29 Sik Yin Lees Nethers 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC